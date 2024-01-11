Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 2.3% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dover worth $15,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.84. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

