YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Reduced by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises approximately 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.25% of YETI worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of YETI by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of YETI by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

YETI stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $46.17. 141,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,996. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

