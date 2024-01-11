Parthenon LLC Invests $582,000 in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RELL shares. StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 549,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

