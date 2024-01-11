Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.44. 1,341,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

