Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $9.17 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 259,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,281. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

