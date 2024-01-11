Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 47,207 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PJUN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,612 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $629.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

