Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 635,800 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $670.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

