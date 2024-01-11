Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

