Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,206 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,030,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS PDEC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $35.16. 23,330 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $706.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.