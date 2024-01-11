Parthenon LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.23. 54,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,123. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

