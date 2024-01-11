iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.45. 766,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,678. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $139.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

