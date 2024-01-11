TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.100 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

