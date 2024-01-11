Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $32.31

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.31, but opened at $33.50. Li Auto shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 873,779 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $50,178,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 208.1% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 209,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $4,038,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

