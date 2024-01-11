Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.79

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $4.00. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 2,395,226 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $873.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

