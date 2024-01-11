Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 921803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Weibo Trading Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.17 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Weibo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

