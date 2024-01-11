CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.68. CleanSpark shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 10,340,159 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.