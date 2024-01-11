4,412 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $375.08. The company had a trading volume of 56,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,939. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

