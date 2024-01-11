ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $22.36

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $23.15. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 17,784,194 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,581,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 337,209 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,094,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

