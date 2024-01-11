SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.79. SOS shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 94,767 shares traded.

SOS Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Get SOS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SOS by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SOS by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SOS in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.