United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $66.56

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.56, but opened at $68.35. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $68.27, with a volume of 889,716 shares trading hands.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USO. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

