ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $26.13

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $27.73. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 5,780 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

