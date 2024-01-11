PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.50. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 293 shares changing hands.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $564.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

