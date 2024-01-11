TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.44. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 11,390,893 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WULF shares. Stifel Canada restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $985,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.