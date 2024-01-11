Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $34.16

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.16, but opened at $35.29. Appian shares last traded at $35.02, with a volume of 97,157 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Appian Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $76,097,803.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,361,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,630,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Appian by 144.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

