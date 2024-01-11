Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.38. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 46,425 shares traded.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. Analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

