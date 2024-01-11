Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.80

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $14.38. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 46,425 shares traded.
Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. Analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
