Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.04. Bilibili shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1,473,362 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILI. Barclays cut shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Bilibili Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bilibili by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

