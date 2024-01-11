NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $17.23

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $16.32. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 95,604 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NAMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 4.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.