Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $98.42

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.42, but opened at $100.72. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $102.47, with a volume of 25,820 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

