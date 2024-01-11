Rakon Price Hits $0.16 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $37.65 million and approximately $14,444.83 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

