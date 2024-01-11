Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 83.4% in December

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Coast Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Coast Entertainment stock remained flat at C$0.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.

Get Coast Entertainment alerts:

About Coast Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.