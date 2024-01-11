Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 83.4% in December

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Coast Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of Coast Entertainment stock remained flat at C$0.40 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.
About Coast Entertainment
