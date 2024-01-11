BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 419.0% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS BDORY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 86,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.