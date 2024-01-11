STP (STPT) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $106.98 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05528178 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $9,438,582.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

