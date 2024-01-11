Magic Internet Money One Day Trading Volume Hits $850,422.84 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.51 million and $850,422.84 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a stablecoin soft-pegged to the US dollar, created by Daniele Sestagalli in 2021. It is minted by the Abracadabra.money protocol and backed by interest-bearing tokens. MIM can be borrowed against collateral on the Abracadabra platform and allows fast and secure cross-chain transfers through Beaming. Its value is maintained through arbitrage, keeping it close to 1 USD. MIM serves as a stable digital currency for various financial activities on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

