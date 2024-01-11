Financial Contrast: Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exchange Income and American Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exchange Income N/A N/A N/A $0.53 66.19 American Airlines Group $52.91 billion 0.18 $127.00 million $2.21 6.53

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Exchange Income. American Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exchange Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Exchange Income pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. American Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exchange Income pays out 317.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Airlines Group pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Exchange Income and American Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exchange Income N/A N/A N/A American Airlines Group 3.04% -47.30% 3.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exchange Income and American Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exchange Income 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Airlines Group 2 10 6 0 2.22

Exchange Income presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. American Airlines Group has a consensus price target of $17.68, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Exchange Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exchange Income is more favorable than American Airlines Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Exchange Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Exchange Income on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. The segment also provides after-market aircraft, engines, and component parts to regional airline operators; designs, modifies, maintains, and operates custom sensor-equipped aircraft; and offers pilot flight training, and maritime surveillance and support services in Canada, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. The Manufacturing segment manufactures, sells, and rents temporary access mats, as well as temporary access bridges to provide complete access solutions; unitized window wall systems used primarily in high-rise multi-family residential projects; provides engineering, design, manufacturing, and construction of communication infrastructure, wireless and wireline construction and maintenance services, and technical services; and integrates electrical and control systems. The segment also manufactures precision parts and components primarily used in the aerospace, defense, healthcare, and security sectors; specialized stainless-steel tanks, vessels, and processing equipment; specialized heavy-duty pressure washing and steam systems, commercial water recycling systems, and custom tanks for the transportation of various products, primarily oil, gasoline, and water; and precision sheet metal and tubular products. Exchange Income Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a mainline fleet of 925 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

