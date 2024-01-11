Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,668,300 shares, an increase of 5,668,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Todos Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Todos Medical stock traded up 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 9,408,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,075,057. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.
Todos Medical Company Profile
