Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,668,300 shares, an increase of 5,668,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Todos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Todos Medical stock traded up 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 9,408,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,075,057. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.01.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

