Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Up 464,100.0% in December

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a growth of 464,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Price Performance
Shares of Green Globe International stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327,629. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.
Green Globe International Company Profile
