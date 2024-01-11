3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a growth of 57,300.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

3SBio Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSBF remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 3SBio has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Get 3SBio alerts:

3SBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, develops, produces markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; Cipterbin, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy; Interferon, a human interferon a2a for injection; and Inleusin, for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, melanoma, thoracic fluid build-up caused by cancer and tuberculosis.

Receive News & Ratings for 3SBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3SBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.