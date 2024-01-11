Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Increases By 15,200.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 15,200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
XNGSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
