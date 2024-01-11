Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Increases By 15,200.0%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 15,200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNGSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

ENN Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

About ENN Energy

XNGSY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. ENN Energy has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

