Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Rises By 26,300.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 26,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.