Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 7.8 %

VRAX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 28,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,357. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.