Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Expands By 6,466.7%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 6,466.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Performance
YERBF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,089. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29. Yerbaé Brands has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
About Yerbaé Brands
