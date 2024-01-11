Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 9,490.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CIFRW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 169,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,993. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

