Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 9,490.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CIFRW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 169,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,993. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
