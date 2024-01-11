Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXWF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,483. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
