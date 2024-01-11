Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Short Interest Update

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PKTEF remained flat at C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. Parkit Enterprise has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$0.80.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
