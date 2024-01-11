Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Trading Up 19.5% After Earnings Beat

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 19.5% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as C$32.90 and last traded at C$31.63. Approximately 630,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 543,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.46.
The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.00.
Aritzia Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
