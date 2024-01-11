Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.49. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Cinemark shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 669,943 shares trading hands.
CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
Cinemark Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
