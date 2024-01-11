Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $27.70. Insmed shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 86,863 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,696,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,515 shares of company stock worth $6,202,536. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Insmed Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after acquiring an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

