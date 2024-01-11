Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.50. The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.53. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,942,834 shares changing hands.
HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,733,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.40.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
