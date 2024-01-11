Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $590.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $597.79 and a 200 day moving average of $550.46. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

