CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $147.29 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.75. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.81.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

